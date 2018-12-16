Shakira faces tax fraud in a country she does not reside in

EMBED </>More Videos

Singer, Shakira, in legal trouble after not paying taxes in different country

Shakira is facing charges of tax fraud in a country she does not reside in.

Spanish prosecutors say the Colombian singer has not paid the country income tax between 2012 and 2014.

Shakira has allegedly kept about 14 million euros in taxes from Spain during that time.

Shakira says she is a resident of the Bahamas, but Spanish authorities say Shakira spends most of her time in Spain.

Therefore, prosecutors say she owes taxes to the country no matter where the funds were originally earned.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
tax evasionu.s. & worldlegal
Top Stories
Man accused of setting house fire with family inside
Trainer seeks answers after K-9 officer dumped at animal shelter
Undefeated North Shore faces Duncanville for state title
Couple working with Mattel on Barbie same-sex wedding set
Dog rescued after being thrown down trash chute
Son finds remains of father who died in 1961 in basement
Couple accused of 'waterboarding' 9-year-old daughter
HQ Trivia, Vine co-founder Colin Kroll dead at 35
Show More
Beware of this Netflix scam email
Purple Heart medal stolen from Valencia widow
How to see the 'Christmas comet' in the sky this weekend
Newlyweds take wedding guests to shop 'Toys For Tots'
Student's body found on roof of dormitory building
More News