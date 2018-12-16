Shakira faces tax fraud in a country she does not reside in

Shakira is facing charges of tax fraud in a country she does not reside in.Spanish prosecutors say the Colombian singer has not paid the country income tax between 2012 and 2014.Shakira has allegedly kept about 14 million euros in taxes from Spain during that time.Shakira says she is a resident of the Bahamas, but Spanish authorities say Shakira spends most of her time in Spain.Therefore, prosecutors say she owes taxes to the country no matter where the funds were originally earned.