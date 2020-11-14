Shadow Creek star linebacker commits to University of Texas

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Shadow Creek linebacker Terrence Cooks II is more than just a football player.Although Cooks is a 4-star recruit, it's his 3.8 GPA that he takes most pride in.Today, Cooks announced that he would continue his college education at the University of Texas.Cooks told ABC13 that both of his parents stressed the importance of education at an early age."You can't have football without academics," he said.Cooks also said he set out a goal for himself, which was not to have his parents pay for his college education.