Deputies tried to stop wrong-way driver before deadly crash in Fort Bend Co.

Fort Bend County deputies say they tried to stop a wrong-way driver before the deadly crash on SH99 near West Bellfort.

The crash happened early Tuesday, shutting down the southbound lanes of SH 99 from Bellaire to Mason Road.

According to authorities, a deputy was transporting someone to the hospital when they saw a black truck going north in the southbound lanes. Deputies tried to get ahead to stop the vehicle and set up spikes at Mason and SH 99 but the suspect kept driving.

After the first failed attempt, other deputies were able to go further north to set up more spikes at Mason and SH 99. During the setup, the black truck crashed into a white car. The driver of the white car was killed and the driver of the truck was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities believe intoxication may be a factor but they are waiting to get the suspect's blood results.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
car crashfatal crashwrong waycrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Show More
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
More TOP STORIES News