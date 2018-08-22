CONSTRUCTION

SH-87 on Bolivar Peninsula undergoes potentially life-saving lift

EMBED </>More Videos

SH-87 on Bolivar Peninsula undergoes potentially life-saving lift

By
On Bolivar Peninsula, communities have slowly rebuilt since being wiped out during Hurricane Ike, but Harvey made it clear once again that when hurricanes approach, one of the first evacuation routes to flood is State Highway 87.

Beach visitor Rodney Simpson knows this peaceful pocket is in jeopardy, especially during storms.

"They're constantly taking the sand back off the road," Simpson said.

TxDOT just broke ground on a $20 million project to raise SH-87 by about 2.5 feet.

The construction project will raise the highway from Rollover Pass to Highway 124, and also improve the gulf-side barrier.

"Raising it, it will give people a lifeline out," said Simpson. "That's how a lot of the people got trapped on Bolivar during Ike, it was that this all went underwater and people couldn't get out."

Anne Willis has lived there for decades and has seen the worst of what Mother Nature can do. She worked with the Bolivar Chamber of Commerce to make the project happen.

"Myself, during Ike, I know we were some of the last people out of here," said Willis. "We really need this for an evacuation route to get out to I-10 or go up 105."

Texas Transportation Commissioner Jeff Austin III has family in this area and knows the anxiety residents feel.

"As we approach the one-year anniversary of Harvey, and almost 10 years since Ike, people don't forget. Every time there's a storm, here on 87 on the Bolivar Peninsula, tides will rise and people panic because water will come over the road," Austin said.

That's why Austin said "doing nothing" is no longer an option.

"This project is significant. It's going help save lives in the future and that's what we're excited about," Austin said.

The project is funded by state tax dollars and is scheduled for completion late next year.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!

Follow Elissa Rivas on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane harveyhurricane ikeconstructionstorm damage
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSTRUCTION
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
What to expect as widening of I-69 continues in Ft. Bend Co.
Drivers prepare for major changes on West Loop
TRAFFIC ALERT: 4 major closures happening this weekend
More construction
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
2-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in pond
Houston woman secretly records groping incident involving guard
Group steals $9,000 worth of high-end eyeglasses in heist
Repeat DWI offender charged in crash that killed man in Conroe
Wildcat Golf Club hit by golf cart thieves for 3rd time this year
Bank worker allegedly texted 'go signal' in $75K robbery plot
1 year later: Meet the miracle babies born during Harvey
Show More
Good Samaritan returns stolen purse to cancer patient
Vice President Pence in Houston for Hurricane Harvey anniversary
Houston-born actress Jennifer Garner gets star on Walk of Fame
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News