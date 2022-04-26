truck crash

18-wheeler causes delays on SH-146 at Fairmont Parkway

EMBED <>More Videos

18-wheeler causes delays on SH-146 at Fairmont Parkway

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- Several lanes of the SH-146 at Fairmont Parkway were closed after a truck hydroplaned and hit the center median on Monday evening.

The crash was reported shortly after 7 p.m. All lanes are closed, causing traffic delays, they are expected to reopen shortly.

Houston Transtar video showed the truck after it hydroplaned.

The truck driver only sustained minor injuries. The truck lost its load during the crash.



READ MORE: Semi-truck loses load after crashing into Houston Avenue Bridge at I-10

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficla portecar crashfreewaytraffictruck crashtraffic accidenttrucks
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRUCK CRASH
Truck nearly hits school bus filled with kids in Ohio
Driver injured after 18-wheeler struck by train near Hockley
Judge sets bond at $100K for truck driver charged in deadly crash
Trucker charged with intoxication manslaughter in fatal East Fwy crash
TOP STORIES
Small rain chance, clouds linger into Tuesday
Thousands of CenterPoint Energy customers without power during storms
Ground stop issued for Intercontinental and Hobby as rain moves in
Property manager finds man shot to death in W. Houston apartment
Marine vet shot at after questioning man for leaving kids in car
Federal judge grants pause on rollback to US border asylum limits
Appeals court delays Texas execution of Melissa Lucio
Show More
Uniting for Ukraine provides private US sponsorship for refugees
Fifth Ward finds cancer-causing chemicals due to railroad site
New video evidence released in deadly 'Rust' movie set shooting
Suspect who led chase dies after Cleveland PD opens fire on him
Murder trial begins for man accused of stabbing Josue Flores 20 times
More TOP STORIES News