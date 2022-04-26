18-wheeler causes delays on SH-146 at Fairmont Parkway

The crash was reported shortly after 7 p.m. All lanes are closed, causing traffic delays, they are expected to reopen shortly.
Houston Transtar video showed the truck after it hydroplaned.
The truck driver only sustained minor injuries. The truck lost its load during the crash.
You may see a few more of these blue icons pop-up as rain continues this afternoon and into the evening. 🌧 Before you drive, check for roadway flooding risk on our map here: https://t.co/Ikwr9ZAVbv, or on our Houston TranStar App. pic.twitter.com/s9FCGYeV5n— houstontranstar (@houstontranstar) April 25, 2022
