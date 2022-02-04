Friends and family to say final goodbye to fallen HCSO sergeant at funeral today

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11514469" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH MOMENTS FROM THE PROCESSION: Dozens of law enforcement officers were seen paying their respects as the body of Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez was transported to the funeral home.

We've learned the sergeant had a daughter who was set to be married in a couple of months, and he was picking up extra jobs to help with the wedding.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The family and friends of fallen Harris County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Ramon Gutierrez will say their final farewells today.The 45-year-old was killed two weeks ago when his motorcycle was hit by a suspected drunk driver on the Beltway. He was directing traffic as an off-duty motorcycle escort for an oversized load."He had that kind of personality that could take care of business when he had to take care of business, but he had a soft side that was special," Deputy Richard Wagner said. "The only other thing he really cared about other than work was his family."Gutierrez was married to his high school sweetheart, and together, they had three children, including a daughter who was set to be married in a couple of months.He served with the sheriff's office for 20 years. Of those, Gutierrez spent the last 13 years with the Vehicular Crimes Division.The public visitation for Gutierrez is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Friday at The Woodlands Church. His celebration of life ceremony begins at 11 a.m.The church is located at 1 Fellowship Dr.The driver in the crash, Lavillia Spry, has been charged with intoxication assault manslaughter, failure to stop and render aid involving death and evading arrest. A judge set her bonds at a total of $275,000 for the three charges.She's accused of taking off from the scene after the deadly crash, but she was later stopped by another deputy and arrested.