HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police are asking for the public's help identifying the man they say sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl at her apartment complex in broad daylight.
On Aug. 31, authorities say an unknown man entered the teenager's apartment complex located in the 6200 block of Antoine Street and raped her.
During Monday's press conference, HPD detective Vanessa Garcia said the teen was waiting on mail in a common area of her apartment building when the assault happened.
Surveillance video shows the man pacing around the apartment building before attacking the 13-year-old.
"I do believe, based on the facts, that he is a member of the community," Garcia said. "He was very bold to sexually assault her at 1 p.m. when people were walking by. Someone could have seen something."
"I don't feel protected over here," said Mae Terry, a resident of the complex who got a notice about the assault on her door. "I really want to move because my grandmother is bed ridden, and we don't have any protection here. What if he tried to break in? My grandma can't move."
Terry believes the man looks like someone who frequently visits one of the nearby corner stores. However, because the assault happened on Aug. 31, and residents are just now seeing the video, she worries that the man may have already left the area.
Investigators believe the man may have been watching the teenager for a while before attacking her.
"The male was watching her and had been watching her for a while. When she was alone, he saw the opportunity to grab her and brutally sexually assault her," Garcia said.
Authorities described the suspect as a black male, wearing long pants and a muscle shirt, with a thin build, and facial hair.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. You can also make an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.
13-year-old sexually assaulted in broad daylight while checking mail at apartment complex: HPD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News