Sketches released of sexual assault suspects who left victim in grassy field

Sexual assault suspects leave victim in grassy field: police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two men physically and sexually assaulted a victim last month before leaving the person unconscious in a grassy field, Houston police said.

The police department released sketches of the two suspects believed to have committed the assault on Jan. 6 in the 5500 block of Court Road in the southwest part of the city.

According to police, the men pulled the victim into a grassy field and committed the assault.

The suspects then left the unconscious victim, who was not immediately identified as a male or female.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for injuries.

Police described one suspect as a black male in his late 20s, 6 feet 2 inches, with a slim build, a mohawk haircut and multiple tattoos. The other suspect was described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches, and bald. This suspect was sporting three teardrop tattoos under his right eye.

Police are urging anyone who has information on the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, or submit a tip at crime-stoppers.org. A reward of up to $5,000 can be paid for information leading to an arrest or charges of the suspects. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

