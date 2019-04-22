Sexual assault suspect used dating app to lure teen, police say

SANTA ANA, California -- Santa Ana police are issuing a warning for parents regarding a man released on bail who is accused of using an online dating app to meet and assault a 15-year-old boy.Michael Komoto, 59, was arrested after using the app Grindr to engage in sexual acts with a minor, police said.An investigation uncovered Komoto saying he was 39 years old. He picked the teenager up near his home on April 14, promising a shopping spree in exchange for "making out."Detectives say Komoto sexually assaulted the teen at a storefront, which doubles as the suspect's business and home.The two went to a nearby shopping center to buy makeup at Sephora, where police say the teen got scared, called a friend to pick him up and went to police.Komoto was booked for engaging in sex acts with a minor and posted bail the same night of his arrest on April 18.Investigators are now urging any other victims to come forward.