31-year-old Houston man convicted of trafficking minor for commercial sex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man has been found guilty of trafficking a minor female for commercial sex using force, fraud or coercion, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Giovanny Xavier Limon, 31, also known as "Ace" or "Ace One," trafficked the 15-year-old for commercial sex during May and June 2022. Officials say that on several occasions, the girl was forced to engage in sex with strangers and was compelled to turnover the money to Limon and his acquaintances.

According to investigators, Limon forced the teen to use meth and photographed her in lingerie he and others had provided. The photos, among others, were used to promote the girl on the internet.

The jury also heard about how Limon housed minors in multiple hotels and family-controlled residences.

The teen testified in court that Limon frequently carried a knife, drugged her, tattooed her arm, threatened her, and destroyed her will to live.

"Meth, a gun, and intimidation. Those were the tools Limon used to exploit and traffic a young girl for his own financial benefit - a child who then lost her will for life itself," said Hamdani. "This conviction ensures he can never do this to another child and sends a message to anyone who wants to use our children for commercial sex - we will find you and bring you to justice."

Authorities say the defense tried to persuade the jury that the girl was acting alone and that Limon was just a scapegoat to keep her out of trouble when she got home. However, they did not believe these claims and found Limon guilty.

U.S. District Judge David Hittner presided over trial and set sentencing for Oct. 26. At that time, Limon faces up to life in federal prison.

Pending the hearing, he has been and will remain in custody.