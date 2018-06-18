SUSPECTS AT LARGE: Tajiri Wilson and Vondregus Rooks were pulled over for running a red light at Lee and Aldine Bender in NE Houston, then took off. Wilson has a warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. Rooks has a domestic violence charge. pic.twitter.com/hvpggPNbwo — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) June 18, 2018

Harris County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a sex offender and a domestic violence suspect that escaped custody overnight in northeast Harris County.Tajiri Wilson, 24, had a prior outstanding felony warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. He is now charged with escape.Vondregus Rooks, who also goes by Vondregus Stigler, had a prior outstanding felony warrant for assault of a family member. Rooks, 23, is now charged with evading arrest.Investigators say a sheriff's deputy was on patrol just before midnight Sunday when he pulled over a 2005 Jeep Patriot for running a red light at Lee Road and Aldine Bender. This was near the Haverstock Hills apartments.Rooks was driving the vehicle. He ran away. Wilson was the passenger. When the deputy discovered Wilson had the open warrant for failure to register as a sex offender, he arrested him.A woman, also in the vehicle at the time, was not arrested.Wilson ran away in handcuffs before the deputy could place him inside the patrol car.Authorities have been unable to find either man.If you have any information about where Wilson or Rooks might be, you are urged to immediately call 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.