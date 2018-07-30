A high-risk sex offender is in custody after a five-day search for him in Houston.Jerry Don Seib was booked on Monday into the Harris County Jail after he was picked up on a warrant for parole violation.Last week, police said Seib escaped from a halfway house in the 10900 block of Beaumont Highway.Seib was convicted of five counts of indecency with a child in Kerr County, and is said to have violent tendencies and a history of drug use.We do not know the circumstances of his arrest.