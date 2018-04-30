Convicted sex offender allegedly tried to snap photo up woman's skirt at Walmart

EMBED </>More Videos

Convicted sex offender allegedly tried to snap photo up woman's skirt (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A convicted sex offender was arrested Friday after he reportedly tried to take a picture up a woman's skirt at a Walmart store.

The incident happened at the Walmart located in the 4400 block of N. Freeway.

According to court documents, a woman told an off-duty Houston police officer, who was working security at the store, that Michael Cuellar, 47, tried to take a picture up her skirt. The officer arrested Cuellar at the scene.

Cuellar was charged with attempted improper photography, according to court documents.

Records show that Cuellar was convicted of sexual assault in 1992 after he assaulted a 41-year-old woman. He also has an open warrant for theft in Louisiana.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex offenderwalmart
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News