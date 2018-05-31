A former physician is accused of exposing himself at a number of area stores. The man has now been identified by authorities and there is a warrant out for his arrest.It's a bizarre story we first told you about two weeks ago. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says Steven Brazeal is still wanted after he took his clothes off inside the Club Monaco clothing store on May 17.He's also accused of exposing himself at Posh, a nail salon in The Woodlands. He allegedly took off his clothes and ran outside and into the neighboring business, according to employees.Deissy Acosta works at Z Med Spa, next to Posh. She said Brazeal walked inside and appeared shirtless at first, because she could only see him from the waist up. The computer monitor was blocking him. Then Deissy moved and saw everything."He was completely naked," Acosta said.Deissy talked to the employees at Posh about what they saw too."We know some of the girls that work next door and they said that he got there and he just took his shorts off and he said 'Here it is,' and then left. He left naked," said Acosta.Brazeal is 56 years old and apparently no stranger to law enforcement.He's also accused of doing the same thing at a T.J. Maxx and a Kirklands store in surrounding communities.Officials say Brazeal is from the Tulsa, Oklahoma area and is a registered lifetime sex offender there.Records show Brazeal was a doctor and had a medical license in Tennessee. It was revoked in 2006 for "Unprofessional, dishonorable or unethical conduct; conviction of a felony, conviction of any offense under state or federal drug laws, or conviction of any offense involving moral turpitude," according to the Tennessee Department of Health.In his latest alleged indecent exposure incident, deputies said Brazeal told a clerk he was just shopping around before taking off all his clothes.People inside the store were screaming as he exited the store in a hurry, apparently pulling his clothes back on as he ran away from the store.Authorities believe Brazeal may have been in Texas to visit extended family.If you have seen this man, you're asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 or Tulsa police.