Katy man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child in custody after escaping arrest last week

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Katy-area man on the run after escaping arrest last week was finally arrested Monday on two charges of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl.Cody Harrison Towner, 37, was arrested Monday morning in the 20200 block of the Katy Freeway, according to deputies."It brings me great pleasure to have him off the streets, to where he cannot victimize any additional children," Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap said.Towner was involved in a chase with Harris County deputies last week, according to the constable's office. They posted a photo of the white pickup he was driving when he crashed into a stop sign.Precinct 5 Investigator Mike Puente said Towner was spotted by multiple people in the Katy-area after the constable's office issued a public bulletin, and it was these tips that ultimately helped deputies track him down."This is a wonderful example of us being able to utilize the people living in our community that want to have a safe place to live," said Constable Heap. "I just want to say thank you to all of you who gave us tips and led us in the right direction to apprehend this suspect."Constable Heap said Towner went through extreme measures to avoid arrest, including changing his identification and location on a regular basis.In addition to the two sexual assault of a child charges, Towner was also charged with possession of heroin and possession of three stolen credit cards.