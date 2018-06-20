Sewage problems plague Richmond neighborhood

EMBED </>More Videos

Sewage problems plague Richmond neighborhood, Nick Natario has more. (KTRK)

By
RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) --
A smelly situation boiled over for a Richmond neighborhood after sewage sent dirty toiletry items into their yards.

South Belmont Street neighbors said around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, manholes started to bubble and leak sewage onto their street.

Neighbors captured video showing the water and the items coming from the sewer, including personal hygiene items.

The city says between 500 and 2,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the street.

This isn't the first time.

The city said this is the third time this year this has happened.

Public works says Tuesday night's problem was a combination of a pump failure and neighbors pouring grease into their pipes that caused the issue.

"Little kids are playing in it," Lisa Railsback said. "My neighbors are walking in it. I'm walking in it. We're all living in it. It was a total shock."

"We get the roaches that we shouldn't be getting," Beki Shapley said. "We get the flies which is another sign that there's raw sewage floating around. It's just overwhelming."

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality recently investigated the neighborhood.

It found sewage has spilled into the street several times over the past few years.
The amount of sewage has ranged from 100 to 1,050 gallons spilled into the neighborhood each time.

Despite the issues, the state agency determined there are no violations, but mentioned the city is working to improve the problem.

A city spokesperson said it's going to add a new lift station, which should help.

It's also added cameras in the pipes below the street to monitor the situation.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sewage spillsewerRichmond
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Show More
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
More News