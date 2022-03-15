EF-0 tornado touched down in Santa Fe Monday night, NWS confirms

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- After a night of heavy storms, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday night in Santa Fe.The NWS said the tornado touched down along West Half Moon Road, just northwest of Santa Fe High School.According to the NWS, a large tree was snapped, causing roof damage and destroyed a well pump. The garage door of a single-family home in the area was also blown out.Heavy pieces of equipment that were sitting outdoors were picked up and moved by the tornado, NWS said.At this time, the NWS said no injuries were reported.