tornado

EF-0 tornado touched down in Santa Fe Monday night, NWS confirms

EMBED <>More Videos

EF-0 tornado touched down in Santa Fe, NWS confirms

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- After a night of heavy storms, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday night in Santa Fe.

The NWS said the tornado touched down along West Half Moon Road, just northwest of Santa Fe High School.

SEE ALSO: What is the EF-Scale?

According to the NWS, a large tree was snapped, causing roof damage and destroyed a well pump. The garage door of a single-family home in the area was also blown out.

Heavy pieces of equipment that were sitting outdoors were picked up and moved by the tornado, NWS said.

At this time, the NWS said no injuries were reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersanta feweathertornadosevere weather
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TORNADO
Official: 6 dead as large tornado roars through central Iowa
Severe weather threat sparks anxiety for homeowners hit by tornado
7 tornadoes touched down in SE Texas in 1 weekend, NWS concludes
Leukemia survivor's Humble gym torn apart in tornado
TOP STORIES
Thieves steal over $8K of diesel fuel from Spring gas station
Houston's COVID expert cautions about pandemic's future
Woman groped while walking her dog in EaDo has warning for neighbors
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19
Suspected drunk driver charged in fatal crash on Gulf Fwy, HPD says
New Texas A&M research could lead to safer routes on navigation tools
Senate advances bill to make daylight saving time permanent
Show More
Some Houstonians say TCEQ lacks 'competent' interpretation
HPD searching for man accused of shooting woman in back in W. Houston
3 customers stop shooter at Ra Sushi in Highland Village
Family of man killed by 'killer cops' address reinstatement
Carlos Correa returning to Astros? Talks resume with team
More TOP STORIES News