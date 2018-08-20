Severe weather moves east with damaging winds, flash flooding

MAX GOLEMBO
A large storm system responsible for seven tornadoes and over 5 inches of rain in the Plains over the weekend is bringing more severe weather and flash flooding as it moves east.

The storm stretches from Minnesota all the way down to Texas.

Flash flood watches are issued from Wisconsin all the way down to the Gulf Coast.

As the storm moves east Monday afternoon and evening, severe weather will break out in Mid-Mississippi Valley from MS to IL with damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado! Flash Flooding is also possible

By Tuesday, the storm system will move east and the severe weather will come with it, with cities like Washington, D.C., Pittsburgh and Erie, Pennsylvania, in the path of the strongest storms. The biggest threat will be damaging winds and hail, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Flash flooding is also possible.

Rainfall totals will be locally heavy, with some pockets possibly receiving more than 4 inches of rain in a short period of time, which could cause flash flooding.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Manager killed in workplace shooting in Missouri City
Small plane crash under investigation in La Porte
Officials to release possible motive for Watts family killings
RESCUED: 21 people stranded on small boat near Texas City
Knife attack in Barcelona 'being treated as a terrorist act'
Harden ends JH-Town weekend with celebrity basketball game
Students return to Santa Fe HS 3 months after shooting
Student refused lunch after being short 15 cents
Show More
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Woman rescued 10 hours after falling off cruise ship
Driver arrested after spinning donuts on bridge
IndyCar's Wickens injured in violent Pocono crash
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More News