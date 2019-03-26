Several people being held hostage, including 1-year-old, in southeast Houston

SWAT officers are on the scene in the 4100 block of Grassmere trying to establish communication with the suspect.
Initial information to police was that the situation was prompted by a domestic argument.
Police told ABC13 that they don't believe anyone has been hurt.
BREAKING: @houstonpolice confirm the armed man on Grassmere St has MULTIPLE hostages including:— Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) March 26, 2019
-a 1yo child
-a person with a disability
They don’t believe anyone has been hurt - SWAT team still trying to establish communication https://t.co/B7VAgG0kYT pic.twitter.com/xJRn16F1JG