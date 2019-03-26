Crime & Safety

Several people being held hostage, including 1-year-old, in southeast Houston

SWAT standoff underway in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An armed man is barricaded inside a home with several hostages, including a 1-year-old and a person with a disability, police say.

SWAT officers are on the scene in the 4100 block of Grassmere trying to establish communication with the suspect.

Initial information to police was that the situation was prompted by a domestic argument.

Police told ABC13 that they don't believe anyone has been hurt.

