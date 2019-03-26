Several people being held hostage, including 1-year-old, in southeast Houston

BREAKING: @houstonpolice confirm the armed man on Grassmere St has MULTIPLE hostages including:



-a 1yo child

-a person with a disability



They don’t believe anyone has been hurt - SWAT team still trying to establish communication https://t.co/B7VAgG0kYT pic.twitter.com/xJRn16F1JG — Katherine Marchand (@KatherineMABC13) March 26, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An armed man is barricaded inside a home with several hostages, including a 1-year-old and a person with a disability, police say.SWAT officers are on the scene in the 4100 block of Grassmere trying to establish communication with the suspect.Initial information to police was that the situation was prompted by a domestic argument.Police told ABC13 that they don't believe anyone has been hurt.