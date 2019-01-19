Major Accident: Deputies responded to 13549 FM 2100 (Crosby area). Several children injuried; one has been transported via life-flight and unknown condition on two others. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/ryi8ukO3cv — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 20, 2019

Several children were injured in a four-vehicle crash Saturday night in the Crosby area, Harris County deputies said.The crash was reported around 8:45 p.m. in the 13000 block of FM 2100.Deputies said about several were injured in the crash, but it is unknown how many children. Deputies said one child was transported by Life Flight in unknown condition.Deputies are investigating the cause of the crash.