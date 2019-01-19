Several children injured in 4-vehicle crash in Crosby area, deputies say

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) --
Several children were injured in a four-vehicle crash Saturday night in the Crosby area, Harris County deputies said.

The crash was reported around 8:45 p.m. in the 13000 block of FM 2100.

Deputies said about several were injured in the crash, but it is unknown how many children. Deputies said one child was transported by Life Flight in unknown condition.


Deputies are investigating the cause of the crash.
