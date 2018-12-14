Settlement reached over price gouging during Hurricane Harvey

Lucky Mart located at 3841 Cummings Drive, Alvarado, Tx

Happy Hill located at 8101 East FM 917, Alvarado, Tx

Big Willy's #9, 4500 South Bowen Road, Arlington, Tx

Big Willy's #11, 216 NW Renfro Street, Burleson, Tx

Big Willy's #17, 710 South Main Street, Cleburne, Tx

Big Willy's #6, 420 S. Broadway Street, Joshua, Tx

Big Willy's #12, 500 North Broadway Street, Joshua, Tx

Big Willy's #10, 6051 Lake Worth Blvd., Lake Worth, Tx

Big Willy's #8, 1595 E. Broad Street, Mansfield, Tx

Big Willy's #18, 1703 East Hubbard Street, Mineral Wells, Tx

Big Willy's #15, 707 East Jefferson Avenue, Whitney, Tx

If you purchased gas during Hurricane Harvey, you may get a refund from the state.The owners of "Big Willy's" settled with the state, and agreed to refund customers who paid more than $3.99 for a gallon of gas between Aug. 31, 2017 and Sept. 6, 2017.The gas stations were accused of charging some customers up to $4.99 per gallon for regular unleaded gas during the hurricane."My office is sending a powerful message that taking advantage of Texans during a declared disaster such as Hurricane Harvey is against the law and we will always do everything in our power to hold violators accountable," Attorney General Paxton said. "This latest settlement ensures that aggrieved consumers are repaid if they were victims of price gouging at the pumps."Texans who believe they've been scammed or price gouged by any business should call the attorney general's Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-621-0508.