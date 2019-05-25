Serial robber is hitting fast food restaurants throughout Houston: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5235112" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A suspect who goes by the name "Iconic Facce" was arrested in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A serial robber is hitting fast food restaurants throughout Houston.Houston Police Department says a man is wanted for at least seven robberies since May 19.He's accused of hitting at least two restaurants on the same day at least three times.The most recent robberies happened Thursday night.Police were able to search security cameras and get a photo of the robber and his truck.Police say in each robbery, he acts like he's placing an order at the register, then puts his hand in his pocket and tells employees he has a gun.He then takes money from the register and leaves.According to police, the suspect was seen leaving in a gold or beige Lincoln Navigator.Police describe the driver's side rear wheel as a "spare".If you have any tips, you're asked to call crime stoppers at 713-222-tips