'Serial rapist:' Bill Cosby's star on Walk of Fame vandalized

Billy Cosby's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized (KTLA)

LOS ANGELES, California --
Bill Cosby's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized with the words "serial rapist."

Los Angeles police said that the incident happened sometime Monday night.

RELATED: Bill Cosby found guilty on all charges

In April, the 80-year-old Cosby was found guilty of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004.

However, he claimed the encounter was consensual.

RELATED: Bill Cosby trial: Timeline of events that led to the conviction

Cosby's star was vandalized two months after a man allegedly took a pickaxe to President Donald Trump's star.

Yet, this isn't the first time famed The Cosby Show" actor had his star attacked; in 2014, someone defaced it with the word "rapist."
