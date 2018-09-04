Bill Cosby's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was vandalized with the words "serial rapist."Los Angeles police said that the incident happened sometime Monday night.In April, the 80-year-old Cosby was found guilty of sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004.However, he claimed the encounter was consensual.Cosby's star was vandalized two months after a man allegedly took a pickaxe to President Donald Trump's star.Yet, this isn't the first time famed The Cosby Show" actor had his star attacked; in 2014, someone defaced it with the word "rapist."