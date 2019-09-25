Serial burglar targets Houston offices during lunch: police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are asking for your help finding a man they believe has burglarized multiple office buildings and stolen laptops.

The incidents date back to late June, and at least six different offices in the Westchase area and central Houston have been targeted.

Police say the suspect enters offices during lunchtime or in the early evening and steals laptops, carrying them out in a backpack.

Investigators describe the suspect as a black male with short hair, between 30 and 40 years of age, approximately 5'10" and weighing between 180 and 200 lbs.

The suspect, in surveillance video, is seen wearing a baseball cap, usually a golf-type polo shirt and slacks with an ID card attached to a retractable lanyard on his waist.

The offices tied to the crimes are located at:
  • 3800 Buffalo Speedway, Suite 200, on June 26
  • 3200 Wilcrest, Suite 370, on August 10
  • 3200 Wilcrest, Suite 470, on August 12
  • 3100 South Gessner, Suite 400, on August 14
  • 11000 Richmond, Suite 590, on August 22
  • 3100 South Gessner, Suite 400, on September 10
  • 2600 South Gessner, Suite 308, on September 20


Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police burglary and theft division at 713-308-0900 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

