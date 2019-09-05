Sergeant indicted after stepson accidentally shoots himself

HOCKLEY, Texas (KTRK) -- A grand jury indicted a Harris County Sheriff's Office sergeant after his now 4-year-old stepson was injured in an apparent self-inflicted shooting last year.District Attorney Kim Ogg said Sgt. Tommy Anderson has been charged with making a firearm accessible to a child.In July 2018, deputies responded to the 31000 block of Dunham Lake Drive in Hockley.Ogg said Anderson was on a walk with his daughter when the boy opened the door of Anderson's unlocked gun safe.The boy shot himself in the head with the gun, which Ogg says did not have a safety and was left loaded. She said the gun was not a service firearm."This case is heartbreaking for all involved," Ogg said. "With gun ownership comes tremendous responsibility. We must properly secure our firearms."If convicted, Anderson could spend up to a year in jail.