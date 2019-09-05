Sergeant indicted after stepson accidentally shoots himself

HOCKLEY, Texas (KTRK) -- A grand jury indicted a Harris County Sheriff's Office sergeant after his now 4-year-old stepson was injured in an apparent self-inflicted shooting last year.
District Attorney Kim Ogg said Sgt. Tommy Anderson has been charged with making a firearm accessible to a child.
In July 2018, deputies responded to the 31000 block of Dunham Lake Drive in Hockley.
Ogg said Anderson was on a walk with his daughter when the boy opened the door of Anderson's unlocked gun safe.
The boy shot himself in the head with the gun, which Ogg says did not have a safety and was left loaded. She said the gun was not a service firearm.
"This case is heartbreaking for all involved," Ogg said. "With gun ownership comes tremendous responsibility. We must properly secure our firearms."
If convicted, Anderson could spend up to a year in jail.
