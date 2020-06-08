Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old from Irving

Authorities are searching for Serenity Berry, who is believed to be in grave danger. She was last seen in the 2900 block of W Pioneer around 7 p.m.
Serenity is 2'6," weighs 22 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white onesie and diamond stud earrings.
Officials are also looking for her mother, 35-year-old Jocelyn Bridges.
Bridges is 5'9," weighs 280 pounds and has black and brown highlighted braids. She was last seen wearing a multicolor shirt and blue jean tights.
Bridges is believed to be driving a blue 2011 Ford Focus with Texas license plate MGP8642.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to call the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010.
ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Serenity Berry from Irving, TX, on 06/07/2020, TX plate MGP8642. pic.twitter.com/EzXPOZp4Za— Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) June 8, 2020