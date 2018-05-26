Sentence for Houston man involved in animal cruelty videos reduced

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The man who recorded a series of disturbing animal killing videos has received a reduced sentence on his animal cruelty charge.

Brent Justice was re-sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was originally sentenced to 50 years.

Justice and Ashely Edwards were accused of making videos using weapons such as meat cleavers, knives and high heels to torture cats and dogs to death.

The videos were made to satisfy the sexual fetishes of those who watch them, court documents said.

The pair was charged with animal cruelty in 2012, and subsequently charged in federal court for selling and distributing the crush videos.
