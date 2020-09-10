Society

Stripes to release final Selena-themed cups at stores soon

The final two cups in the Selena commemorative collection sold at Stripes convenience stores will be available soon.

But as for how soon is still a mystery.

In a Facebook post on Sept. 1, Stripes said fans will need to keep their eyes peeled for the arrival.

Then just a few days later, Stripes shared a photo of Cup 3, but gave no further answers on when Selena fans can actually clutch it.

"Cup 3 will be out at participating Stripes Stores soon, so stay tuned for an official release date."




Still, whenever the date is finally announced, if you want a cup, you better get ready to be in line early.

The collectible cups often sell out quickly, with fans waiting in line for hours. The items have been known to show up later on eBay, often for much more than the retail price.

For example, in April 2019, the cups sold for $2.99. They showed up online for $81.

LIST OF STRIPES STORES IN HOUSTON AREA

The designers worked with Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, to create the cups part of the 2020 collection.

"I am excited to finally share the 2020 Stripes Selena Cups, the 25th Year Collection, with her fans," Suzette said earlier this year. "These commemorative cups represent Selena's legacy that continues to inspire all who love her."

The cups hold either hot or cold beverages, are double wall-insulated, dishwasher safe and BPA free, Stripes said.

READ ALSO: Gone too soon: The life and legacy of Selena
