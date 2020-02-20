Fans line up for popular Selena collectible cups

SELENA FANS! The rumors are true!! Our 2020 Limited-Edition Selena Commemorative Cups Celebrating 25 Years of Selena’s Legacy is coming to a Stripes store near you! Get your alarms set AND ready mis amores! See link in bio!#SelenaStripesCup #SelenaLegend #SelenaPainting pic.twitter.com/4CXyfAIIzu — Stripes (@stripesstores) February 20, 2020

IRVING, Texas (KTRK) -- Selena fans will soon be able to get their hands on two new limited-edition cups celebrating 25 years of the Tejano star's legacy.The collectible cups are set to go on sale Saturday 9 a.m. at participating Stripes stores across Texas.The designers worked with Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, to create this year's designs as part of the 2020 collection."I am excited to finally share the 2020 Stripes Selena Cups, the 25th Year Collection, with her fans," she said. "These commemorative cups represent Selena's legacy that continues to inspire all who love her."One of the cups features original artwork from an artist inspired by the Latin superstar. The cup named "Selena, Painting" comes with a purple glitter flip-lid. The original painting, "Selena, Lake Jackson, 2015", is permanently displayed in a north Austin hotel as part of the Texas Music Collection.The second cup, "Selena Legend", comes with a bright yellow flip-lid.Customers are limited to six per person.The cups hold either hot or cold beverages, are double wall-insulated, dishwasher safe and BPA free, Stripes said.