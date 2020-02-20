Society

Fans line up for popular Selena collectible cups

IRVING, Texas (KTRK) -- Selena fans will soon be able to get their hands on two new limited-edition cups celebrating 25 years of the Tejano star's legacy.

The collectible cups are set to go on sale Saturday 9 a.m. at participating Stripes stores across Texas.



LIST OF STRIPES STORES IN HOUSTON AREA

The designers worked with Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, to create this year's designs as part of the 2020 collection.

"I am excited to finally share the 2020 Stripes Selena Cups, the 25th Year Collection, with her fans," she said. "These commemorative cups represent Selena's legacy that continues to inspire all who love her."

READ ALSO: This Selena tribute concert is so big, a stadium will host it

One of the cups features original artwork from an artist inspired by the Latin superstar. The cup named "Selena, Painting" comes with a purple glitter flip-lid. The original painting, "Selena, Lake Jackson, 2015", is permanently displayed in a north Austin hotel as part of the Texas Music Collection.

The second cup, "Selena Legend", comes with a bright yellow flip-lid.



Customers are limited to six per person.

The cups hold either hot or cold beverages, are double wall-insulated, dishwasher safe and BPA free, Stripes said.

READ ALSO: Gone too soon: The life and legacy of Selena
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncelebritytexas newscelebrity deathsgiftsgas stationshoppingselenaconsumer
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Show More
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
More TOP STORIES News