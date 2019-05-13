Notre Dame Cathedral Fire

Notre Dame Cathedral Fire: ABC News gets exclusive tour inside weeks later

PARIS -- Weeks after Notre Dame went up in flames in a fire that shocked the world, ABC News' cameras captured the damage -- and the beautiful features that remain.

In an exclusive first look, Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin, the retired general who was put in charge of the rebuilding efforts by French President Emmanuel Macron, showed David Muir the charred interior.

During the tour, Georgelin showed Muir the spire that collapsed and pierced the roof. He also showed him the 42-foot rose windows, which survived, as well as the 8000-pipe organ, which looks to be mostly untouched.

While showing the soot and ash that still remains, Muir explained that workers will be examining each of the organ's pipes to ensure there was no permanent damage.

The workers still wear protective suits and masks as they sort through the rubble. About 400 tons of lead were lost in the fire.

Estimates to rebuild the church have varied, but Macron is optimistic that Paris' iconic landmark could reopen within five years. Georgelin agrees.

"Nothing is impossible to a French general," he said.

See more of David Muir's exclusive tour Monday on World News Tonight. Check your local listings.

FULL COVERAGE: Notre Dame cathedral fire

SEE ALSO: Notre Dame cathedral fire: Before and after photos of fire damage

RELATED: Notre Dame Cathedral Fire: Cross, Crown of Thorns survive after firefighters form human chain

PHOTOS: A look inside Notre Dame Cathedral during the fire

RELATED: Illinois woman witnesses Notre Dame fire: 'I was moved to tears'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
parischurch firefirenotre dame cathedral firechurch
RELATED
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris suffers catastrophic fire, structure saved
PHOTOS: A look inside, outside Notre Dame Cathedral during fire
Notre Dame Cathedral: Before and during the fire
TIMELINE: Notre Dame fire captured in social media videos
NOTRE DAME CATHEDRAL FIRE
Notre Dame celebrates 1st Mass since devastating April fire
No Easter service at Notre Dame Cathedral
Investigators think Notre Dame fire likely electrical: AP
Notre Dame cathedral fire: Before and after photos of fire damage
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News