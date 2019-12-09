Security guard shot in chest and arm at apartments in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A security guard was shot at an apartment complex in southwest Houston, police say.

It happened early Monday morning at the Summervale Apartments at 9221 Pagewood Ln. near Ocee.

Houston police were called out for someone burglarizing a vehicle.

When they arrived, officials told ABC13 an officer saw the shooting, but the suspects ran off.

The security guard was shot once in the chest and once in the arm. He was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police set up a perimeter to search for the suspects.
