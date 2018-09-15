Security guard shoots man to death during Whataburger robbery

Security guard shoots man to death during attempted robbery at SW Houston Whataburger

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We are following breaking news in southwest Houston, where a security guard shot and killed a man attempting to rob a Whataburger.

Police say the 10 customers inside the restaurant located on West Bellfort and Fondren ran for their lives after a man started shooting at them.

Witnesses told Eyewitness News that a man with a white bandanna entered the restaurant around 1 a.m., and immediately opened fire.

The restaurant's security guard spotted the intruder and returned fire, shooting the man four times in his right leg.



Police say the suspect continued to move behind the counter, not realizing he had been shot.

Minutes later, the suspect exited the restaurant and tried to flee in an unknown vehicle.

First responders found the man inside of the car and attempted CPR.

Officials say one of the bullets hit and artery, causing the man to bleed out.

No customers or employees were injured during the crossfire.

