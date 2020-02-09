Security guard shoots and kills customer at sports bar in N. Harris County, deputies say

An armed security guard shot and killed a man at Ojos Locos Sports Cantina at I-45 and Richey Road this morning as the bar was closing. https://t.co/B2a0JxuKT0 pic.twitter.com/4rAyKwTNn6 — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) February 9, 2020

A security guard fired his weapon into a group of people as a north Harris County bar was closing Sunday morning.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Ojos Locos at I-45 and Richey Road was clearing out at the end of the night, but a group of stragglers was still inside.He said some sort of confrontation happened and an armed security guard fired his weapon several times and turned around, firing it several more times.One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Another was taken to the hospital in stable condition."Everybody was screaming," a witness said. "Everybody was screaming and crying. There (were) a couple girls crying. His best friend... two of his friends were lying by his side crying, saying, 'Why did you kill my friend? You didn't have to kill him.'"Sheriff Gonzalez said there were three security guards inside the bar at the time of the shooting, but he was unsure if the others were involved in the scuffle.The guards were not off-duty police officers.Whether the security guard was justified in firing his weapon will be left up to the district attorney's office.