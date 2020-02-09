Security guard shoots and kills customer at sports bar in N. Harris County, deputies say

By
A security guard fired his weapon into a group of people as a north Harris County bar was closing Sunday morning.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Ojos Locos at I-45 and Richey Road was clearing out at the end of the night, but a group of stragglers was still inside.

He said some sort of confrontation happened and an armed security guard fired his weapon several times and turned around, firing it several more times.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene. Another was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

"Everybody was screaming," a witness said. "Everybody was screaming and crying. There (were) a couple girls crying. His best friend... two of his friends were lying by his side crying, saying, 'Why did you kill my friend? You didn't have to kill him.'"

Sheriff Gonzalez said there were three security guards inside the bar at the time of the shooting, but he was unsure if the others were involved in the scuffle.

The guards were not off-duty police officers.

Whether the security guard was justified in firing his weapon will be left up to the district attorney's office.



Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countybarshootingman killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local rapper killed, 3 injured after shooting in NW Houston
Student suspended over dreads is in LA, ready for Oscars
Print your 2020 Oscars ballot here
Breezy and warm Sunday with scattered rain
University of Houston's free food pantry opens for all students
US says 2 soldiers killed, 6 wounded in Afghanistan attack
Family begs for the safe return of their beloved horses
Show More
Major crash kills grandfather, critically injures firefighter
NYPD officer shot in an 'attempted assassination,' commissioner says
Maleah Davis' father plans her 5th birthday party
What's next for these actresses after the Oscars?
Robert Conrad, star of 'The Wild, Wild West,' dies at 84
More TOP STORIES News