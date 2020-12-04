Security guard shot to death during game room robbery attempt

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A security guard was shot and killed Thursday at what police are calling an illegal game room in southeast Houston.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Lawndale.

Police said 10 to 15 customers were inside a building when someone pulled up in a pickup and was stopped by the security guard when they were trying to rob the place.

The security guard drew his weapon but was shot before the suspects took off. Witnesses told officers they heard several shots.

All but one of the customers also fled the scene when gunfire erupted.

There was no word on the suspects, but investigators were reviewing surveillance video.

The shooting was one of several violent incidents across the city over the past 24 hours.

RELATED: 4 dead in multiple overnight shootings across Houston
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonrobberyhomicidegame roomshootingman shotman killedarmed robbery
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 dead in multiple overnight shootings across Houston
2020 brings families to Houston Food Bank for the first time
Data shows Americans couldn't resist Thanksgiving travel
Woman shoots SE Houston car burglar
Dozens found in possible human smuggling case, HPD says
SPONSORED: Share Your Holidays! Donate today to help those in need!
Federal probe into alleged pardon scheme involved dead billionaire
Show More
House to take historic vote on federally decriminalizing marijuana
In race to cement legacy, Trump pushes dozens of 'midnight regulations'
Optimism growing for stimulus bill as pressure builds
US employers add a modest 245,000 jobs as virus intensifies
Suspect dead, 2 US Marshals, NYPD detective injured in Bronx
More TOP STORIES News