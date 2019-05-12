Security guard fatally shoots robbery suspect, injures another in NW Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A security guard opened fire on two robbery suspects outside of a Walgreens on FM-1960 and Ella Boulevard.

Deputies say the guard noticed two masked men heading toward the door around midnight. One of the suspects allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband.

The security guard fired and one of the suspects was hit multiple times. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The other suspect was hit in the calf. He ran around the building, but police found him behind the store.

Investigators say the two men, who are allegedly cousins, match the description of suspects wanted for other robberies in the area. Their names have not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonrobberywalgreensman shotsecurity
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News