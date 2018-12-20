Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a security guard used his position to carry out violent robberies.Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office and Texas Department of Public Safety announced the arrest of 39-year-old Pablo Garza. Garza owns the security company Texguard Services.They said Garza is the ringleader of a violent group of robbers. Investigators charged him with aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping for a terrifying incident on July 29. 2018.Sheriff Gonzalez said a 33-year-old man pulled up to an after-hours club, La Oveja Negra, at 2508 West Mount Houston. He parked in the valet area and was immediately approached by a uniformed security guard simply known as "Cowboy.""Cowboy" handcuffed the man and walked him to Garza's car on a side street. Investigators said the two then beat him with a baton and tased the victim. They spoke about killing him and pushed him into the trunk.They stole 4,000 dollars from the victim along with a necklace, ring, and bracelet.Investigators say Garza and "Cowboy" then tried to lock him in the truck. The victim fought back as bystanders recorded the ordeal. He then was released and told if he called the police, he'd be killed.Sheriff Gonzalez said he fears Garza has carried out similar crimes for years. They're asking anyone with information to contact HCSO.Investigators said they're still working to identify and arrest "Cowboy."Garza was released from jail on two $35,000 bonds.