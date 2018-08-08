Security guard charged in alleged road rage shooting

The security guard who was caught on camera shooting at a stranger's vehicle during a road rage incident in June has been charged.John Onyeri was charged with deadly conduct after allegedly firing shots at a busy intersection in north Houston.Onyeri told ABC13 he was arguing with the driver of the red truck after it rear-ended him. He began shooting at the vehicle when the driver tried to get away.Documents state he lost his job soon after for not reporting the shooting.A warrant has also been issued for Onyeri's arrest.Investigators have identified the driver of the red truck involved in the shooting. No charges have been filed against him at this time.