secret service

US Secret Service officers shoot 'intruder' at Peruvian ambassador's residence: Feds

The Secret Service has jurisdiction at embassies and diplomatic residences

Authorities respond to an incident at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States in Washington, D.C. (WJLA)

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secret Service officers shot "an intruder" Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States in Washington, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at the residence in the Forest Hills neighborhood of northwest Washington.

RELATED: Autopsy shows Patrick Lyoya shot in back of head after encounter with police, family attorneys say

The Secret Service said the person was shot by uniformed Secret Service officers at the home "following a confrontation." Officials provided no additional details of the circumstances of the shooting.

The extent of the person's injuries was also not known. The Secret Service said no officers were injured. The agency has jurisdiction at embassies and diplomatic residences.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington d.c.police involved shootingpolice shootingofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootingu.s. & worldsecret service
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SECRET SERVICE
US: 2 posed as agents, gave gifts to Secret Service officers
Accused Capitol rioter's brother is Secret Service agent
Secret Service warns of new fake $100 bills
Suspicious vehicle stopped at White House, 1 in custody
TOP STORIES
Judge recuses herself from case involving Harris Co. senior staffers
At least 4 people injured in fire at Prairie View A&M dorm building
Driver injured after 18-wheeler struck by train near Hockley
21-year-old shot to death in Cypress neighborhood
Humidity is back following a short break
61-year-old granted $500K bond in case of woman's body found in box
Family of teen killed in crash files $20M suit against nightclub
Show More
3.6 million borrowers could soon be closer to student loan forgiveness
Judge sets bond at $100K for truck driver charged in deadly crash
Crisis on the Border: ABC13 joins a ride-along with border patrol
Brother of Boston Marathon bombing victim finishes race for 1st time
What are Houston's current COVID-19 risks?
More TOP STORIES News