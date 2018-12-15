CHILD SHOT

Second suspect wanted in connection with shooting that injured 7-year-old

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Deputies need your help finding a man connected to a shooting that injured a 7-year-old boy.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are searching for a second suspect in the case of a drive-by shooting that injured a child.

Brandon Savoie is charged with tampering or fabricating evidence in relation to the shooting incident.

Harris County Sheriff's Office said Savoie allowed Omarion Bailey to drive his vehicle, while he was riding in the passenger seat of the 2003 Infiniti.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Dec. 8.

Deputies said the two spotted an 18-year-old man they had a previous fight with, driving a late model Cadillac at the intersection of Fort Stanton and Gray Hawk.

Bailey allegedly fired a handgun several times at the vehicle, striking it and a 7-year-old boy.

The young boy was being driven in a truck by his 18-year-old brother.

The wounded child was transported by Life Flight to Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital.

A 6-year-old was also in the vehicle, but he was not injured.

Bailey, 19, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is waiting arraignment.

A man has been charged in a Katy shooting that sent a 7-year-old boy to the hospital.



A neighbor said he heard as many as six gunshots outside of his home.

Another neighbor said she returned home with her daughter and saw a deputy bent over, examining the street.

"My daughter said he's looking for something," she said. It was bullet casings.

A few houses away, another neighbor said she heard gunfire as well, and she assumed it was a drive-by shooting.

"I heard cars speeding away on the street," she said, "and I saw an Escalade driving away fast."

She said another neighbor told her that same truck appeared to have a window that had been shot out.

The 7-year-old's family created a Gofundme account to help with medical costs.
