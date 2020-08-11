$400 unemployment boost is expected in a couple weeks, but Texans may not get it

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- White House leaders said extra unemployment money will be coming to Americans within weeks, but Texas leaders won't give a timeline.On Saturday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would give Americans on unemployment an extra $400 a week, $300 would come from the federal government, and states would have to come up with the other $100.On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott talked about unemployment during a news conference in Beaumont, but he did not acknowledge if Texas would pick-up the extra $100.Instead, the Republican said he's hopeful a deal can be reached by Congress. Abbott said he spoke with Vice President Mike Pence, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin."The administration continues to negotiate with the Democrats both in the House, as well as the U.S. Senate, on what the plan will look like," Abbott explained. "I have every reason to believe that when all the final deal is worked out there will be a more robust deal that is struck between the administration and between Congress to make sure unemployment benefits will be provided adequately."While Abbott isn't talking about the president's order, Texas Workforce Commission is. On Tuesday, the agency said it's reviewing the order that would give Texans up to $400 in weekly unemployment benefits."The Texas Workforce Commission is waiting on further guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor and will provide additional information as soon as it becomes available," Texas Workforce Commission spokesperson, Cisco Gamez said.During Monday's White House briefing, Mnuchin told reporters unemployed Americans will start to receive the extra unemployment money within the next two weeks. Leaders also said people would receive back pay from the start of August, when the previous federal weekly unemployment benefit of $600 came to an end.Not everyone in Texas would qualify for the extra unemployment money. The order requires that someone receive at least $100 in unemployment benefits. In Texas, the lowest someone could receive is $69.