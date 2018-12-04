Second suspect in deadly Cypress home invasion charged with capital murder

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies have arrested and charged a second suspect in the capital murder of a Marine Corps vet during a home invasion in Cypress.

Dwayne Ernest Wharton, 19, was arrested by members of the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide unit, Violent Crime unit, and the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force.

His arrest comes a few days after 18-year-old Bobby Joe Turner was arrested for capital murder.

On Nov. 29 at approximately 11:30 a.m., deputies say Turner and Wharton forced their way into the residence located at 10811 Gates Randal Court.

Marine Corp Vet Leandro Morales Jr. was shot and killed after a brief struggle with Wharton.

Both men then fled from the home.

Investigators say that information gathered after Turner's arrest, revealed electronic data and physical evidence linking Wharton to the capital murder.

Wharton implicated himself and Turner to investigators while being interviewed about this incident.

The black Ford Fusion that was the center of the search for the murder suspects was also located during the investigation.

Both men are currently held in the Harris County Sheriff's Office Detention Facility under a no bond.
