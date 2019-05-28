Search continues for another missing hiker after yoga teacher found in Hawaii

MAUI, Hawaii -- The search is on for a second hiker in Hawaii. Noah "Kekai" Mina is still missing just days after Amanda Eller was rescued from a forest in Maui after 17 days in the wild.

Now, some of the same rescuers who brought Eller home are hoping to find Mina.

The 35-year-old disappeared while hiking in rugged Maui terrain on May 20.

A Facebook group called Bring Kekai Home has been established, along with a GoFundMe page in an effort to raise $100,000 to continue his search and rescue.

"There has been new tracks found by the ridges and we are convinced that our loving Kane is out there needing the assistance to come back," the post read. "We have hope and faith that we can bring him home."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiisafetysearchsearch and rescuemissing manu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Good Samaritan steps up to help puppy injured in hit-and-run
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News