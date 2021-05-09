1 injured in lounge parking lot shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was hospitalized Sunday morning after he was shot twice in the chest outside a popular Fourth Ward night spot, authorities said.

It happened outside the Seaside Lounge in the 700 block of West Dallas Street around 1 a.m.

It began as a fight before someone pulled a gun and began shooting, police said.

The man's condition wasn't immediately known. Officers took someone into custody, but they did not believe they were the shooter.

If you know anything about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
