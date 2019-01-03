Search underway for stolen Prairie View police vehicle

@MCTXSheriff is attempting to locate stolen Black 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe, unmarked patrol vehicle. The vehicle is a Prairie View Police unmarked vehicle #406 bearing TXLP 134024. Vehicle was last seen in the vicinity of I45 & Windsor Lakes. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/iLOXLsBFBM — Lieutenant Scott Spencer (@lt_scottspencer) January 3, 2019

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is searching for a stolen unmarked Prairie View police vehicle.Deputies described the vehicle as a black 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe. The vehicle was last seen in the vicinity of I-45 and Windsor Lakes Boulevard.Authorities say the vehicle has a Texas license plate with the number 134024.