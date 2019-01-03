CAR THEFT

Search underway for stolen Prairie View police vehicle

Deputies are searching off the North Freeway for an unmarked vehicle stolen from Prairie View police.

CONROE, Texas --
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is searching for a stolen unmarked Prairie View police vehicle.

Deputies described the vehicle as a black 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe. The vehicle was last seen in the vicinity of I-45 and Windsor Lakes Boulevard.

Authorities say the vehicle has a Texas license plate with the number 134024.

