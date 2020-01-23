Surveillance video shows missing Alabama girl 'willingly' get inside SUV before disappearance, police say

Authorities in Alabama are searching for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen roughly two days ago.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for Amberly Flores, who was last seen in Pelham Tuesday at around 7 a.m.

Pelham police said surveillance video shows the girl "willingly got into a dark Mercedes SUV" near the Green Park South mobile home community. Authorities haven't yet confirmed who was driving the vehicle.



Amberly was last seen wearing a white jacket, blue jeans and a pink backpack, police said.

Pelham police are sharing images of the dark-colored SUV and seeking help from the public to track down the vehicle and its driver.

If you've seen Amberly or the vehicle, Pelham police ask that you contact them at 205-620-6550.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamamissing girlmissing childrenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brazos Co. investigating possible case of coronavirus
Teen girl charged in shooting death of Lamar HS student
Shots fired at HPD officers by man as mother rolls out of car
6-year-old gets off school bus to find home up in flames
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
ABC13's The Midday
What is coronavirus? Should outbreak concern Americans?
Show More
Passenger arrives at LAX with possible coronavirus symptoms
UTMB doctors in Galveston working on Coronavirus vaccine
CDC asks Bush Airport to post Coronavirus warning flyer
Barack and Michelle Obama portraits coming to Houston
Second child molester dies after attack by fellow inmate
More TOP STORIES News