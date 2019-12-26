Search underway for Michigan 5-year-old boy who went missing on Christmas Day

A search is underway for a five-year-old boy who went missing on Christmas Day. (Montcalm County Central Dispatch)

SIX LAKES, Mich. -- A search is underway for a five-year-old boy who went missing on Christmas Day.

Officials said Beau Belson went missing around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Six Lakes area of Michigan, located around 150 miles northwest of Detriot.

Family said he's 36 inches tall, 40 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, dinosaur-print pajamas, and black boots. Belson has autism but he's able to communicate.

The boy's aunt, Melody Schapee, said around 200 volunteers were looking for her missing nephew. Police had to tell the public that the search had too many volunteers, and the excess could interfere with K-9 units' tracking.

Schapee said she fears Beau fell asleep, since he's a heavy sleeper.

"He doesn't like loud noises, but otherwise, he's just your typical little kindergartener," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Montcalm County Central Dispatch at 989-831-5253 or 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michiganautismmissing boyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen killed after crashing car into New Caney home
Woman, 2 kids found on sidewalk near Boston garage die
Search for accused shooter continues holiday killing
Man charged with DWI after crashing into METRO Police car
Winning Cash Five lottery ticket sold in Houston
Disney store debuts Baby Yoda plush toys, action figures
ABC13's Morning News
Show More
3-year-old boy dropped off at Houston fire station
Foggy mornings ahead of next cold front
Caffeine may offset holiday weight gain, study says
Heidi Broussard funeral to be held in Louisiana
What to know about Kwanzaa
More TOP STORIES News