Search underway for 2 suspects in deadly Missouri City shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7360498" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here is how SkyEye found the active scene in the wake of a deadly shooting in the Sienna neighborhood of Fort Bend County.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said deputies are searching for two suspects in the Sienna neighborhood of Missouri City after a person was shot and killed on Monday. Residents are being told to stay inside during the search.The shooting happened in the 2500 block of Amethyst Isle Lane.One person is dead at the scene, where a Mercedes SUV crashed through a fence and into the side yard of a home.Crime tape is also up in the cul-de-sac.Authorities said two suspects, described only as a white woman and a black man, are at large.Sheriff Troy Nehls is expected to provide an update from the scene. You can watch that above when it happens.This is a developing story. Refresh this page shortly for updates.