Search underway for 10-year-old last seen in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A search is underway for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday night at a west Houston apartment complex.
According to Houston police, Lawerence Menard was last seen about 10:30 p.m. at 2777 Woodland Park Drive.
He was reported missing this morning just before 8 a.m.
The boy is described as 4 feet 6 inches in height, 100 pounds, with brown hair and black eyes.
He may be wearing a black Nike T-shirt, red shorts with black stripes, and Air Jordan sneakers with black and red heels.
Anyone who may have seen Lawerence is urged to contact HPD's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.
