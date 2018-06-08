EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3574808" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Equusearch volunteers searching for missing Dickinson teen, Nick Natario has more.

Texas EquuSearch temporarily suspended its search for a missing 18-year-old Dickinson High School student.Officials believe she walked to class, but never arrived on campus more than two weeks ago.Arionna Parham left her asthma inhaler at home, where she lives with her older sister, as well as her cellphone. Her family immediately reported her disappearance."She didn't run away," said her sister, Dhaqurnah Frenchwood. "That morning, we all got up for her to go to school and no one's heard from her since."EquuSearch's Tim Miller said he expected to find some trace of her in Dickinson. He also expected more tips to come in."With all the fliers and social media, if she was at someone's house, they'd say, 'You have to leave because people are looking for you.' So I don't think she's staying at a friend's house," Miller said.Miller said he was asked by police to look for her on Tuesday."It was a cold case before we got it," he said.Three days, and hundreds of acres and miles of bayous later, the search was suspended Friday. It will be resumed when a more defined search area can be determined.Parham's sister believes a person who recently started driving Arionna home from school may know something. When asked if she knows who that person is, she said "no.""My kids keep asking when is our aunt coming home," she said. "I tell them we're looking for her. We want her to come home."