Search temporarily suspended for missing 18-year-old Dickinson High School student

EMBED </>More Videos

Texas EquuSearch temporarily suspended its search for a missing 18-year-old Dickinson High School student.

By
DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas EquuSearch temporarily suspended its search for a missing 18-year-old Dickinson High School student.

Officials believe she walked to class, but never arrived on campus more than two weeks ago.

Arionna Parham left her asthma inhaler at home, where she lives with her older sister, as well as her cellphone. Her family immediately reported her disappearance.

"She didn't run away," said her sister, Dhaqurnah Frenchwood. "That morning, we all got up for her to go to school and no one's heard from her since."

EquuSearch's Tim Miller said he expected to find some trace of her in Dickinson. He also expected more tips to come in.

"With all the fliers and social media, if she was at someone's house, they'd say, 'You have to leave because people are looking for you.' So I don't think she's staying at a friend's house," Miller said.

Miller said he was asked by police to look for her on Tuesday.

"It was a cold case before we got it," he said.

Three days, and hundreds of acres and miles of bayous later, the search was suspended Friday. It will be resumed when a more defined search area can be determined.

Parham's sister believes a person who recently started driving Arionna home from school may know something. When asked if she knows who that person is, she said "no."

"My kids keep asking when is our aunt coming home," she said. "I tell them we're looking for her. We want her to come home."

RELATED: Equusearch volunteers searching for Dickinson teen missing for more than 2 weeks
EMBED More News Videos

Equusearch volunteers searching for missing Dickinson teen, Nick Natario has more.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing childrenmissing personHoustonDickinson
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Show More
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
More News