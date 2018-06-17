A woman heard a man yell, “Don’t shoot!” She called 911, then heard five shots. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/3O8npgkEhI — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) June 17, 2018

Houston police are searching for the person who shot a man in the parking lot of an apartment complex Sunday in northwest Houston.Residents said the sound of gunfire woke them up around 5 a.m. at the Amir Apartments II on West Gulf Bank and Antoine.One woman told ABC13 she called 911 after she heard a woman yelling followed by five to six gunshots."She was just yelling, 'Please don't shoot. Don't shoot,' and after that it was an argument, a brief argument. After that, it was just the shots that were fired," said resident Erika Capristo.The man was taken to the hospital, where he is expected to survive.Police are now trying to speak to witnesses.